ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ASML by 209.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 21.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,482,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $788.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $805.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $729.01.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

