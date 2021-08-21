ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) Announces Final Dividend of $1.11

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.112 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.10.
About ASX
Read More: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.