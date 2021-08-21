Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) PT Raised to $44.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $216,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

