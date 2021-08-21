Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products. The Company operates in Credit Cards, Investments in Previously Charged-Off Receivables, Auto Finance and Internet Micro-Loans. It markets fee-based products and services, including life insurance, card registration, telecommunication products and services, memberships in preferred buying clubs, travel services, and debt waiver programs. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation, is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Atlanticus from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atlanticus stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.40. Atlanticus has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $811.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 125.63% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $38,747.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,125.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,613 shares of company stock worth $2,943,768. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

