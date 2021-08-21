Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 50 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,535 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for approximately 1.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,890,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $212.67 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.81. The company has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

