Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,577 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.66% of Vince worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vince from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of VNCE stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.60. Vince Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.50 million. Vince had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

