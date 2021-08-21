Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 60 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Target by 619.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Target by 3,162.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,574,000 after buying an additional 727,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 269.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $195,707,000 after purchasing an additional 720,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

Shares of TGT opened at $253.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $143.38 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.