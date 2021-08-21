Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

NYSE:IRT opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.16. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

