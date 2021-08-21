Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.05 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.12 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

