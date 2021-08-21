Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Increases Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $60.29 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

