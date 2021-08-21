Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 3,676 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 90,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 101.96%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,934 shares of company stock worth $1,234,471. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

