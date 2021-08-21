Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.100-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.00.

ATO stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.77. 995,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,769. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

