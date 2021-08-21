AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.200-$-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.77 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.33.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.76. 333,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.77. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 1.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. AtriCure’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $200,063.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,808 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $748,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,156 shares of company stock worth $6,202,992. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

