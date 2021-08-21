AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lessened by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. 27,760,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,599,969. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

