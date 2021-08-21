AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Up 19.4% in July

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,500 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 351,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS AUOTY opened at $6.77 on Friday. AU Optronics has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AUOTY shares. lowered AU Optronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered AU Optronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AU Optronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

