Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.48. Approximately 9,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,121,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. Analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $218,150 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after buying an additional 1,315,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after buying an additional 3,320,601 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 781,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 641,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

