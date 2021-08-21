Aurora (AOA) Hits Market Cap of $19.38 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Aurora has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Aurora has a market cap of $19.38 million and $370,700.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00149883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00056760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.58 or 0.00808090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048129 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

