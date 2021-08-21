Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Austal stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62. Austal has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $2.58.

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

