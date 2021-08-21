Automata Network Price Tops $0.58 on Top Exchanges (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Automata Network has a total market cap of $99.21 million and $20.24 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00136601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00147694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,899.93 or 1.00060662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.43 or 0.00925769 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.29 or 0.00706546 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

