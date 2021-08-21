Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $224.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ADP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.79.

ADP stock opened at $211.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.14. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $449,404,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,331,000 after purchasing an additional 891,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 691,313 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,181,000 after purchasing an additional 666,403 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

