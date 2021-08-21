Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$13.20 at BMO Capital Markets

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.20 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$13.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.35.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$12.83 on Tuesday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$9.60 and a 12 month high of C$13.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$501.22 million and a P/E ratio of 6.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

