AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 1.3% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,554.00.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $8.12 on Friday, hitting $1,640.76. 154,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,666.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,559.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

