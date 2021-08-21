Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Position Raised by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.21. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 589,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,786,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,916,361. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

