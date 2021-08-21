AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVEO shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 686.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 299,239 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 97,375 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVEO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. 203,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,505. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $190.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.25% and a negative net margin of 398.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

