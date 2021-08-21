AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Gap Down to $9.03

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.03, but opened at $8.66. AvePoint shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 6,940 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVPT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($3.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

