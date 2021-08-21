Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

NYSE AVA traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 475,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,120. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.03.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avista will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avista presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,975 shares of company stock worth $944,551 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

