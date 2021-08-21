Aviva plc (LON:AV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 458.83 ($5.99).

AV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 467 ($6.10) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

AV traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 414.10 ($5.41). 7,714,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 404.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60). Also, insider Jim McConville acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £25,080 ($32,767.18). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 107,267 shares of company stock valued at $45,435,482.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

