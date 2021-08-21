Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives GBX 458.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 458.83 ($5.99).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 467 ($6.10) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60). Also, insider George Culmer bought 99,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70). Insiders acquired 107,267 shares of company stock worth $45,435,482 in the last quarter.

AV traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 414.10 ($5.41). The company had a trading volume of 7,714,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The company has a market capitalization of £16.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 404.36. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 7.35 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

