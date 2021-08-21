Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Increases Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.7892 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.73.

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $11.33 on Friday. Aviva has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVVIY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

