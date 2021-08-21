Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.70 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

NASDAQ ACLS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.52. 148,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,971. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $531,933 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Axcelis Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

