B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $965.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.79. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.