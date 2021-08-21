B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for MediciNova in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.34). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MediciNova’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

MNOV stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $177.26 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.43. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $10.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MediciNova by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,618 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MediciNova by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,387,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after purchasing an additional 73,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in MediciNova by 125.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

