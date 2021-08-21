B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for MediciNova in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.34). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MediciNova’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.
MNOV stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $177.26 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.43. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $10.81.
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
