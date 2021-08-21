B. Riley Increases Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $46.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

INVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.73.

INVH stock opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 103.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

