B. Riley Weighs in on Entera Bio Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Entera Bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.70). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ENTX stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,414.71% and a negative return on equity of 161.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entera Bio by 38.7% in the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after buying an additional 692,912 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Entera Bio in the second quarter worth about $14,071,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Entera Bio by 66.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

