Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 601,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Prologis worth $71,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,731,000 after buying an additional 315,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,947 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,052,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,605,000 after purchasing an additional 406,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $134.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $99.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $134.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.