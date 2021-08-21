Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 36,732 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,732 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $16,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 222.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 44,672 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $703,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 72.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $35,078.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $612,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,341.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,496 shares of company stock worth $11,669,717. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $49.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $59.50.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

