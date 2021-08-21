Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $23,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $76,843,000. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

NYSE:RCL opened at $78.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.