Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 27,742 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,742 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $3,903,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 171,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $3,228,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $120.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.27. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

