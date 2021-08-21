Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,645 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,541 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

