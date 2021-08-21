Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,140 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2,786.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $50.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.49 and a beta of 2.29.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. reduced their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

