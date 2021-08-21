Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 326 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD stock opened at $285.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $287.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.79.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,374 shares of company stock worth $9,710,247 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

