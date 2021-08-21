Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 539 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 12.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $346.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.29. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $164.16 and a 12-month high of $349.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

