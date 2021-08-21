Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,380 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,655,000 after purchasing an additional 682,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $469,113,000 after purchasing an additional 771,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,789,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $443,068,000 after purchasing an additional 364,125 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $141.32 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.