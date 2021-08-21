Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

Shares of URI opened at $330.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $364.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

