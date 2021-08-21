Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Michael J. Cave Buys 2,200 Shares

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Michael J. Cave acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ball stock opened at $94.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $75.26 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.70.
Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.69.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
