Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Michael J. Cave Buys 2,200 Shares

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Michael J. Cave acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ball stock opened at $94.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $75.26 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.70.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

