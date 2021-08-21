BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BXS shares. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

BancorpSouth Bank stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.42. 595,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.23.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. BancorpSouth Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,699,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 54,257 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 104,755.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 45,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,051,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

