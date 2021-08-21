Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.60 million-$124.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.48 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.750 EPS.

Shares of BAND stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,621. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.80, a PEG ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.61. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $102.65 and a 52 week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $177.22 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.77.

In related news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

