Barclays Initiates Coverage on Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Get Core & Main alerts:

CNM opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.