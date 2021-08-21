Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Barrett Business Services worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBSI. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 150.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter worth about $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 76.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $79.73.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBSI shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

