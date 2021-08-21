BASIC (BASIC) Achieves Market Cap of $37.81 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $37.81 million and $8.28 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BASIC has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00058319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.31 or 0.00832439 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00048576 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002092 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,186,230,753 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

